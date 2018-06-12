‘F**k Trump’: Watch Robert De Niro hurl F-bombs at Trump on stage during the Tony Awards. Twice
The opening of the speech won the veteran actor a standing ovation.
There was a time when veteran actor Robert De Niro shied away from expressing his political views in public and kept his opinions private. But, like many other things, Donald Trump changed all of that. And on Sunday, millions of people across the world watched De Niro hurl F-bombs at the President of the United States on an international live television broadcast.
“I’m gonna say one thing – F**k Trump,” proclaimed the actor on stage at the Tony Awards in New York, to an astonished yet delighted audience at the Radio City Music Hall.
“It’s no longer ‘down with Trump’. It’s ‘f**k Trump’,” declared De Niro, and received a standing ovation.
Of course, CBS bleeped out the profanity for TV audiences (censored video below), but not before the uncensored moment (video above) reached press rooms and, strangely, Australia.
The actor had appeared on stage to introduce Bruce Springsteen’s performance, which he proceeded to do but only after his impassioned, profane comments against Trump. Even the profanity-free and prepared introduction for Springsteen came with a political message as he said, “ In these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for truth, transparency and integrity in government. Boy, do we need that now!”
The comments didn’t come as a complete surprise, though a surprise nonetheless. De Niro has been bluntly outspoken in his criticism of Trump in the past couple of years and has called him “totally nuts”, “blatantly stupid” and “an idiot, a national disaster, an embarrassment to this country... this fool, this bozo” before.