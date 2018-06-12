Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows... that fell off after he met with Trump st G-7.



Art of the Deal Chapter 19: Brow beating. pic.twitter.com/HuIlSCD4DV — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 10, 2018

Justin Trudeau’s eyebrows have torn twitter apart – and perhaps it’s not the most trivial of controversies.

It all started with the video (above) that shows the Canadian Prime Minister’s speech from a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit. During the speech, it appeared as though a part of Trudeau’s left eyebrow came loose and “detached” itself. Immediately, rumours sparked that Trudeau was sporting fake eyebrows.

The world of social media ran amok, with people suggesting that “Justin Trudeau is literally falling apart” and with calls being put out for makeup to assist with “eyebrow gate” as people referred to the supposed eyebrow malfunction.

Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/EZTeYllCrH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 10, 2018

.@rcmpgrcpolice are apparently on alert after one of Justin Trudeau's eyebrows escaped. #tcot pic.twitter.com/XcC13aiV50 — Domelights Unbound (@Domelights) June 10, 2018

Trudeau's next set of eyebrows will be bigger and better than ever. pic.twitter.com/h6jUNFzIDt — EJ Haust (@erinhaust) June 10, 2018

Justin: "Shake my hand, Donald."



Trump: "Did you wipe that eyebrow glue off your hand, Trudeau?" pic.twitter.com/EvBCNX5eqC — Joey M. (YourVoice™ America) (@JoeyYVA) June 10, 2018

Get your Justin Trudeau FAKE EYEBROW & WIG KIT! pic.twitter.com/UAOvvJ4yPh — Terry Toll (@TerryToll) June 10, 2018

Breaking wind from CNN! @realDonaldTrump announces new tariffs on fake eyebrows! https://t.co/LqPOkm625S — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 10, 2018

Within hours, Trudeau’s eyebrows had become the unexpected highlight from the G7 summit, and even got themselves a Twitter account.

Just so you know, yes it's true. Justin Trudeau wears fake eyebrows and takes really good care of us most of the time. But he's really intimidated by @realDonaldTrump, and the sweat loosened the glue that keeps us attached. No biggie — Trudeau's Eyebrows (@TrudeausEyebro1) June 10, 2018

Russia Today even launched an online poll, asking people if the eyebrows were fake, or just a result of a “trick of the light”. Of course, most people voted for the former.

However, as it turns out, it was indeed the result of just some tricky lighting, as other images and videos from the G7 summit proved. Some Twitter users, including journalists present at G7, even explained the controversial eyebrow and what caused it (below).

I can't believe this has to be said, but Justin Trudeau obviously didn't have a "fake eyebrow" falling off during his press conference with Emmanuel Macron.



It's a trick of the light. When looking down, the shadow makes his left brow look weird. When looking up, it looks normal pic.twitter.com/Xnlaol0MvR — ishmael n. daro (@iD4RO) June 10, 2018

While a fake eyebrow scandal would rule, the photographic record shows Justin Trudeau's left eyebrow grows thicker on the bottom along the supraorbital ridge. A streak of thinner hair parts upward closer to the glabella. This is why it can look like a fake eyebrow is falling off. pic.twitter.com/yL7QbAk2mN — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 10, 2018

Coincidentally (or perhaps not) the eyebrow scandal came just after President Donald Trump slammed Trudeau as “weak and dishonest” on where else but twitter.