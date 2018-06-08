Watch: Did the new FIFA World Cup anthem ‘live it up’ to people’s expectations? Most disagree
The Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi track is giving people some serious nostalgia for the Shakira and Ricky Martin anthems.
Perhaps expectations and the pressure to produce a stellar track wouldn’t be so high if the FIFA World Cup happened every year, as opposed to every four years. Perhaps, with such high expectations, people are simply paving the way for disappointment every four years. But the fact of the matter is, the music video for the 2018 World Cup anthem is out, and people are not happy.
Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi’s song Live It Up is certainly not living it up to people’s expectations, and there is more than one reason for it.
For many on social media, the reason was simply that the song is just not good enough. Several critiqued the fast pace of what they called was primarily a dance tune, noting the Diplo-produced track lacked a “football rhythm” to it. Many, however, struggled to see how the song with its Latin-American sound, and the musicians – American, Puerto Rican and Albanian, respectively – fit in with the tournament’s host country, Russia, or even with the World Cup since none of those countries is participating this year.
Mostly, however, the release of the music video just made people nostalgic for popular World Cup anthems in the past such as Shakira’s Waka Waka, which seems to be the most popular thus far, and Ricky Martin’s The Cup of Life.
However, all may not be lost. It does come with a pretty cool music video (above) which not only preaches a message of unity – “Where there is unity, there is always victory” – but also boasts a special appearance from former Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho.
But just in case you still need to get your motors running and excited for the World Cup and this song just didn’t do it for you, here’s a throwback to some of the most popular anthems from the past: