Mumbai man who littered versus Anushka Sharma who shamed him: It’s a feud now. Watch

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

Everyone on India’s social media knows the story by now. Actor Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, were travelling in a car in Mumbai when they spotted a person throw a piece of plastic on the road from his vehicle. Sharma pulled up next to the culprit, rolled down her window and schooled the man for littering on the roads. Kohli captured the incident on his phone and posted the video (above) on twitter.

Sharma is seen in the video asking the man why he was throwing garbage on the road and scolding him: “Don’t throw garbage on the road. Please be careful. You can’t just throw plastic around like that on the streets. Use a dustbin.”

Inevitably, the video went viral on social media. But, perhaps unexpectedly, the man at the receiving end of the diatribe spoke up too, suggesting that he was the victim. Identifying himself as Arhhan Singh, he admitted to being careless in a Facebook post (below), but went on to criticise Sharma for “ranting and yelling like a crazy roadside person”.

Even Singh’s mother posted on Instagram, defending her son’s actions and criticising those of Sharma and Kohli.

Social media users had a mixed response to the video on social media. Some appreciated the effort of the power-couple, while others reduced it to an act of “attention seeking”.

Attention seeking dude? Really?

They need attention? Virat Kohli & Anushka needs attention?

I mean, seriously?

They had balls to record something like this. Because every other actor/celebrity would just be scared about what the outcome might be. PERIOD! — nSack Styles (@ItsMe_nSack) June 16, 2018

Courage is needed to break conformist social behaviours too. It doesn't always mean fighting goons. If 4 of your friends are doing something that you clearly know is unacceptable, it still requires toughness to stand up & point it out. — Yash (@yash_gy77) June 16, 2018

A smile & politeness from a celebrity would make a world of difference. I won’t mind a celebrity trying their part on improving our country, but the way she communicates & the harsh message Virat posts in social media is not the right way to make the difference... just my 2 cents — Achilles (@D_Conjurer) June 16, 2018

Wow! I havent seen someone doing that.Good job Virat bro and Anushka sis .:) — Rhitobroto Kumar (@Rhibsy) June 16, 2018

Great job !!! We as citizens of India need to step up and become soldiers of Cleanliness if we want to keep Mother India Clean. Excellent Virat and Anushka !!!👌👍 — Prabal P.S. Judev (@prabaljudev) June 17, 2018

Cheap and crass level language by Anushka Sharma. And who recorded this video? Cheap publicity stunt. — Akshat Mathur (@MathurSpeaks) June 17, 2018

Kohli responded to the trolls, writing, “Lot of people who don’t have the courage to do something like this find it funny. Everything for people nowadays is meme content. Shame.”