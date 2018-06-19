Watch: Guess who won this tense tug-of-war between a lion cub and three WWE wrestlers

How many World Wrestling Entertainment wrestlers does it take to defeat a lion cub in a tug of war? Three are certainly not enough.
How do we know? It may be the part where one of the three burly wrestlers pulling on the rope in the video above said, “She’s not moving,” and gave up on even trying to make the two-and-a-half-year lion cub budge.
It was a rather unusual tug of war match, with WWE wrestlers Ricochet, Fabian Aichner and Killian Dain on one side, and a lioness cub on the other. The match took place in San Antonio Zoo, Texas, US, last month, but only went viral recently. And for good reason, because the video just goes to prove that even three 400-pound professional wrestlers are no match for a lioness.
The activity was set up by zookeepers in 2016 to stimulate the big cats and recreate aspects of their natural environment. “We try to simulate what they would do out in the natural environment. It is tough, they have to forage for food, compete for food, go through long periods of time without food,” San Antonio Zoo Director of Public Relations Chuck Cureau told My San Antonio. “Fortunately in a zoo, they’re going to get that food every single day, but we try to vary it up so they don’t get bored.”
He also commented on how the men’s inability to even pull on the rope demonstrates the power wild animals have. “They may be trained but they’re certainly not tamed, and people underestimate the power of these animals,” he said.
Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.
On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.
Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.
Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.
Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.
Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.
Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.
