Videos: The historic moment when women from Saudi Arabia took the wheels for the first time

VIDEO: Saudi Arabian women celebrate being able to drive for the first time in decades, as the kingdom overturns the world's only ban on female motorists, a reform expected to usher in a new era of social mobility. pic.twitter.com/XxMJGjhBTq — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 24, 2018

As the clock struck midnight on June 23, women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads in their cars. For the first time in the kingdom’s history, they were the ones behind the wheel.

Saudi Arabia’s ban on female drivers was officially lifted this week and the women marked the momentous occasion by driving their way into history. Police officers along the roads handed out flowers to women drivers who, giddy with delight, shouted, laughed and captured the iconic moment on camera (videos above and below).

News organisations from around the world flocked to Riyadh and Jeddah to document the moment that came after years of campaigning – Saudi Arabia was the last country in the world to lift the ban on women driving. Overnight, the few women in the kingdom who had licences ready were propelled to celebrity status.

شاهد.. سيدة سعودية تصف تجربتها في قيادة السيارة صباح اليوم الأحد في شوارع #الرياض



#المرأة_السعودية_تسوق #المراه_السعوديه_تقود_السياره pic.twitter.com/DSszve7J2H — صحيفة المدينة (@Almadinanews) June 24, 2018

Our story from the streets of Riyadh today: Saudi women finally start their engines as driving ban ends https://t.co/YQxcwQsGUP Here, 21-year-old Norah Albaiz explains why being able to drive really matters to her. pic.twitter.com/91puOCur4n — Vivian Nereim (@viviannereim) June 24, 2018

WATCH: ‘It’s liberating!’ #Saudi women take first journeys behind the wheel. Here's make up artist Maha Al Ghamdi's take on her first drive: https://t.co/4Y3VL5jPrA #SaudiWomenDriving pic.twitter.com/bJ35yp3OG3 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 24, 2018

"At last!"



Saudi Arabia becomes the last country in the world to allow women to drive. https://t.co/vfOqNTBk9o pic.twitter.com/NmsTDXIGvr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 24, 2018

Female Saudi drivers being welcome with roses by police officers on the first day women are allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/Eyo21HkmQZ — Romeu Monteiro 🇵🇹🏳️‍🌈🇮🇱 (@romeu) June 24, 2018

Among them was Reem, the daughter of Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, one of the wealthiest men in the kingdom. He posted a video (below) at midnight that showed her driving and, according to The Guardian, he said, “Saudi Arabia has finally entered the 21st century.” He also commended Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, for lifting the ban, one of many measures he is taken to improve the country’s economy.

Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed goes out for a late night ride with his daughter: pic.twitter.com/z52cSyvYua — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) June 23, 2018

In neighbouring Bahrain too, women queued up to carve a niche in history. Aysha Bahlool, Basima Al Haram and Nadia Fayez became the first women to drive across the King Fahad Causeway from Bahrain to Saudi Arabia and timed their journey so that they would enter Saudi just after midnight. They told Gulf News, “We wanted to be the first ones to do it, so we were at the borders right at midnight.”

Even car companies like Audi and Jaguar rose to (and capitalised on) the occasion by posting videos and advertisements that showed Saudi Arabian women driving.

Today will go down in history, as the women of Saudi Arabia gain the right to drive independently. We spoke to talented motorsport driver @aseel_alhamad about what today means. Share your favourite driving memory using #WorldDrivingDay. pic.twitter.com/8ATpHPtotg — Jaguar Racing (@JaguarRacing) June 24, 2018

According to The Guardian, though the number of licenses issued to women haven’t been made public, about 30 women in Jeddah can legally drive at the moment, and thousands have applied.

However, while thousands celebrated the historic moment, several on social media pointed out that the women activists who pushed for the cause remain behind bars. Around 12 women’s rights activists have been detained since May and a Reuters report said that “activists and diplomats have speculated that the new wave of arrests may be aimed at appeasing conservative elements opposed to reforms and that it may be a message to activists not to push demands out of sync with the government’s own agenda.”

The Human Rights Watch noted, “There can be no real celebration today while the women who campaigned for the right to drive and their supporters remain behind bars.”

#Saudi Arabia: “There can be no real celebration today while the women who campaigned for the right to drive and their supporters remain behind bars.” -- @sarahleah1https://t.co/NYbgRtOOct pic.twitter.com/k3GNaqqHuL — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) June 24, 2018

Women are allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia now — but this activist wants to let the world know there's more to the story pic.twitter.com/DoUBDDPzmq — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 25, 2018

A historic day in Saudi Arabia. Women are able to legally drive in the country.



While many are celebrating behind the wheel, others are demanding the release of the activists who have been imprisoned for fighting for women's rights.#المراه_السعوديه_تسوق#SaudiWomenDriving pic.twitter.com/vIvBuWP8WA — Natasha Fatah🏳️‍🌈 (@NatashaFatah) June 24, 2018