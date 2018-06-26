Watch: A car made of Lego blocks tours the streets of America – only to be pulled up by the police
MrBeast’s creation is not a patch on Steve Sammartino and Raul Oaida’s first life-sized Lego car, built in 2013.
Popular YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson aka MrBeast has documented another one of his zany experiments in his latest video, but this time, he may have stretched the truth a little.
The video titled “I Built A Working Car Using Only LEGOS” was uploaded on June 23 and has clocked in more than 2.5 million views so far. It shows MrBeast and his friends riding around the streets in two cars that look like they’re built with multi-coloured toy bricks. The group rides along for several minutes – they even make a pit stop to fill fuel – until they’re pulled up the police and forced to retire their machines. Though MrBeast tells some intrigued passersby that the cars were built entirely using toy bricks, except the tires, one look at the video makes it evident that even the seats, the steering wheel and the engine are not made of Lego, as many pointed out in the comments section.
The vehicles, which look shoddily put together and about to break down any second, are not a patch the world’s first fully functional life-size Lego car. That’s right, Steve Sammartino from Melbourne and Raul Oadia from Romania beat MrBeast to the idea back in 2013. According to The Verge, with the exception of structural parts like wheels, tires and gauges, the 2013 car was built solely of Lego, including the engine and seats. That’s a total of 500,000 Lego bricks, worth more than $60,000. The car (video below) also looks like a sturdy vehicle– and an impressive one at that – and can go up to 20 miles per hour. The best part? It runs on air.