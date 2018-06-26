Videos: The ‘What The Fluff Challenge’ is the cutest prank to bamboozle your dogs

The “What The Fluff Challenge”, which is currently taking the internet by storm, is not aimed at raising awareness for any special cause, except to remind us of how adorable dogs are (a noble cause just the same).

The challenge has resulted in people from all over the world bamboozling their dogs in the same adorable manner – by pulling a disappearing “magic trick”. All you need is a blanket or towel, a doorway, and a gullible dog to pull off the trick. What’s the trick? It’s essentially peek-a-boo – you hold the blanket in front of you, and then run off to the side and hide as you let it go, making your dog think you disappeared.

The #WhatTheFluffChallenge was started by the London-based Instagram account “siberianhusky_jaz” on June 17. The user posted a video (above) of the prank, and challenged others to do the same. Since then, thousands of posts have cropped up on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, with millions of people watching them.

The dogs, meanwhile, had mixed reactions. Some responded with genuine shock, while others were a little more relaxed about it.

#WhatTheFluffChallenge Bo and Scout were very confused... but Rudy showed them the way pic.twitter.com/6VgqrFUbah — sam🌹 (@sam_crouch20) June 23, 2018

it took him a WHILE, he’s looking all over the place lmaaoo #WhatTheFluff #WhatTheFluffChallenge pic.twitter.com/FPGXql9X1H — nicole (@FifthJauregui_) June 25, 2018

She was just sitting there and was like “yo what the hell just happened” 😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭 ran all the way downstairs to try and find me#WhatTheFluffChallenge pic.twitter.com/d9zEkPWOte — c.lo (@yb_clo) June 22, 2018

I attempted the #whatthefluffchallenge I did the trick so badly but my three dogs still fell for it 😂 pic.twitter.com/y5TrOCKF8B — rach (@itsrachelhalin) June 24, 2018

Tried to do the #WhatTheFluffChallenge on my dog, but she ended up doing it on me 😂🙄💕 pic.twitter.com/FumEzA4rh7 — Codylee🌻 (@_codylc_) June 22, 2018

The most hilarious part of such challenges is often all the failed attempts.

I tried the #WhatTheFluffChallenge... This was the outcome😂 Sorry Comet pic.twitter.com/BRxJdPsCmv — Haley kenney (@hiaaimhaley) June 22, 2018

I told my sister to try the #whatthefluffchallenge I’m crying pic.twitter.com/jMRTEukqJn — kiana (@rootbeerfIoat) June 21, 2018

Some even decided to try out the challenge on cats. It did work on some cats, but with most, the reaction was exactly as expected.

I had to use my cat for the #WhatTheFluffChallenge 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/U2E0bvGWps — 𝓀𝑒𝓁𝓈𝑒𝓎 🌷 (@Kelsey_Bee7) June 26, 2018

And then there were those who extended the prank to other human beings.

attempted the #WhatTheFluffChallenge and tricked my dogs and my dad 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1U8YTdfRNs — tay (@taylor_rath) June 24, 2018

When you don’t have a dog so you have to compromise to do the #WhatTheFluffChallenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/RWvBTjtgy3 — Brenno Wavy 💶 (@toledo_kid23) June 24, 2018

To watch more videos from this challenge, just go here or here.

Our advice? Definitely try this at home.