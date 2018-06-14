Watch: World Cup reporter schools man on respecting women after he tries to kiss her on live TV

Neste domingo, o #Fantástico falou sobre os casos de assédio que tem acontecido na Copa do Mundo. Abaixo, a gente mostra um deles, que ocorreu com a repórter Júlia Guimarães. A bronca dada por ela ao engraçadinho, fica como recado: "Não faça isso!" https://t.co/XYlBMSCVEm pic.twitter.com/tERPgTzkZy — Fantástico (@showdavida) June 25, 2018

A Brazilian journalist covering the World Cup in Russia (video above) gave a man a lesson on respecting women when he tried to kiss her on live television.

The video of their exchange, which has since gone viral, shows Júlia Guimarães dodging the unwanted kiss while reporting on the ongoing FIFA World Cup from Yekaterinburg, Russia on Sunday. The TV Globo and SportTV journalist turned to the man as he backed away and rebuked him saying “Don’t do this. I don’t allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite. This is not right. Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect.” The man then apologised to Guimarães.

On her Twitter account, Guimarães shared the video of the incident and wrote: “It’s difficult to find words. Fortunately, I have never experienced this in Brazil! Here it has happened to me twice already. Sad! Shameful!”

This comes a week after Colombian journalist Julieth González Therán, reporting on the World Cup from Saransk for DW Espanol , was sexually harassed on air on June 20. A man grabbed her breast and kissed her cheek as she was doing a piece to camera.

Although she continued her report uninterrupted, Therán later called for more respect for female journalists on social media. “We do not deserve this treatment,” she reportedly said. “We are equally valuable and professional.”

In March, female sports reporters in Brazil launched a campaign demanding an end to sexual harassment at work. A video showed footage of reporters being harassed by strangers while on-air. They shared the videos with the hashtag #DeixaElaTrabalhar or Let Her Work.