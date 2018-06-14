Around the Web

Watch: World Cup reporter schools man on respecting women after he tries to kiss her on live TV

Brazilian journalist Júlia Guimarães won praise on social media for giving the stranger a piece of her mind.

by 

A Brazilian journalist covering the World Cup in Russia (video above) gave a man a lesson on respecting women when he tried to kiss her on live television.

The video of their exchange, which has since gone viral, shows Júlia Guimarães dodging the unwanted kiss while reporting on the ongoing FIFA World Cup from Yekaterinburg, Russia on Sunday. The TV Globo and SportTV journalist turned to the man as he backed away and rebuked him saying “Don’t do this. I don’t allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite. This is not right. Never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect.” The man then apologised to Guimarães.

On her Twitter account, Guimarães shared the video of the incident and wrote: “It’s difficult to find words. Fortunately, I have never experienced this in Brazil! Here it has happened to me twice already. Sad! Shameful!”

This comes a week after Colombian journalist Julieth González Therán, reporting on the World Cup from Saransk for DW Espanol , was sexually harassed on air on June 20. A man grabbed her breast and kissed her cheek as she was doing a piece to camera.

Although she continued her report uninterrupted, Therán later called for more respect for female journalists on social media. “We do not deserve this treatment,” she reportedly said. “We are equally valuable and professional.”

In March, female sports reporters in Brazil launched a campaign demanding an end to sexual harassment at work. A video showed footage of reporters being harassed by strangers while on-air. They shared the videos with the hashtag #DeixaElaTrabalhar or Let Her Work.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Movies can make you leap beyond what is possible

Movies have the power to inspire us like nothing else.

Why do we love watching movies? The question might be elementary, but one that generates a range of responses. If you had to visualise the world of movies on a spectrum, it would reflect vivid shades of human emotions like inspiration, thrill, fantasy, adventure, love, motivation and empathy - generating a universal appeal bigger than of any other art form.

“I distinctly remember when I first watched Mission Impossible I. The scene where Tom Cruise suspends himself from a ventilator to steal a hard drive is probably the first time I saw special effects, stunts and suspense combined so brilliantly.”  

— Shristi, 30

Beyond the vibe of a movie theatre and the smell of fresh popcorn, there is a deeply personal relationship one creates with films. And with increased access to movies on television channels like &flix, Zee Entertainment’s brand-new English movie channel, we can experience the magic of movies easily, in the comforts of our home.

The channel’s tagline ‘Leap Forth’ is a nod to the exciting and inspiring role that English cinema plays in our lives. Comparable to the pizazz of the movie premieres, the channel launched its logo and tagline through a big reveal on a billboard with Spider-Man in Mumbai, activated by 10,000 tweets from English movies buffs. Their impressive line-up of movies was also shown as part of the launch, enticing fans with new releases such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, The Dark Tower, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Life.

“Edgar Wright is my favourite writer and director. I got interested in film-making because of Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the dead. I love his unique style of storytelling, especially in his latest movie Baby Driver.”

— Siddhant, 26

Indeed, movies can inspire us to ‘leap forth’ in our lives. They give us an out-of-this-world experience by showing us fantasy worlds full of magic and wonder, while being relatable through stories of love, kindness and courage. These movies help us escape the sameness of our everyday lives; expanding our imagination and inspiring us in different ways. The movie world is a window to a universe that is full of people’s imaginations and dreams. It’s vast, vivid and populated with space creatures, superheroes, dragons, mutants and artificial intelligence – making us root for the impossible. Speaking of which, the American science fiction blockbuster, Ghost in the Shell will be premiering on the 24th of June at 1:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M, only on &flix.

“I relate a lot to Peter Parker. I identified with his shy, dorky nature as well as his loyalty towards his friends. With great power, comes great responsibility is a killer line, one that I would remember for life. Of all the superheroes, I will always root for Spiderman”

— Apoorv, 21

There are a whole lot of movies between the ones that leave a lasting impression and ones that take us through an exhilarating two-hour-long ride. This wide range of movies is available on &flix. The channel’s extensive movie library includes over 450 great titles bringing one hit movie premiere every week. To get a taste of the exciting movies available on &flix, watch the video below:

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of &flix and not by the Scroll editorial team.