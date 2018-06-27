Play

The row over alleged Russian collusion in the 2016 US elections won by Donald Trump has seen many bizarre twists and turns, but the latest development might be the weirdest yet.

On Tuesday, a Russian pop star linked to the scandal released a music video parodying the allegations against him while also mocking Trump. The video for the song Got Me Good shows Emin Agalarov, who reportedly helped arrange a meeting between a Russian delegation and Donald Trump Jr in 2016, involved in several questionable activities with key players in American politics. Agalarov sings alongside impersonators of Trump, Hillary Clinton, adult actress Stormy Daniels, who has claimed that the US President of paid her hush money through his personal lawyer to keep their alleged affair quiet ahead of the presidential race. Algarov is also seen handing over briefcases and envelopes to them while singing “You got me so good, you really got me so good”.

A team led by former Federal Bureau of Investigation Chief Robert Mueller is investigating possible interference by Russia in the 2016 Presidential race and collusion between Kremlin officials and the Trump campaign. Agalarov made headlines last summer for helping set up the Trump Tower meeting between a Russian lawyer and several people close to Donald Trump, including his son, during the presidential campaign in 2016. Trump’s aides were promised damaging information against fellow presidential candidate Clinton at the meeting, the New York Times had revealed last year.

Agalarov and his father Aras Agalarov, a Russian billionaire developer have know Trump since 2013, when they partnered to organise the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. Here’s a 2013 video by Emin Agalaraov about that collaboration, featuring the actual Trump.