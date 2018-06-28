Around the Web

Watch: Donald Glover and Rashida Jones collaborated for a ‘Time's Up’ spot on sexual harassment

‘All people expect to be treated with respect and to feel safe at work, so follow this simple guide.’

The world is still reeling from the grilling aftermath of This is America and Donald Glover is already back to make a change. This time, instead off addressing interracial violence and gun violence with bold, biting metaphors, he’s talking about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Glover, who’s an actor, rapper, comedian and writer, collaborated with Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones to create a Public Service Announcement explaining what constitutes as sexual harassment in the workplace. The animated spot (video above) was directed by Jones as part of the Time’s Up movement that was founded in January after reports of widespread sexual harassment and sexual misconduct in Hollywood, especially the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

The spot examines the grey areas of workplace harassment, such as unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, and the potential power dynamics that can come into play while asking a co-worker out. It also encourages people to look out for harassment, even if it’s happening to other people.

Jones told Buzzfeed that she volunteered to direct the PSA because it’s important not to just focus on extreme cases of harassment, but on the day-to-day micro-aggressions and nuances which one may not be equipped to deal with.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about whether that’s even fair to link someone pinching an ass or something off-colour at work to an actual assault,” Jones told Buzzfeed. “I think a lot of people struggle with the connection, because they think it’s dramatic to connect the two. So the PSA is intended to explain that there are these nuanced dynamics that are happening when there’s a power imbalance.”

Ultimately, the intention of the PSA is to spark conversations and raise awareness. It’s not a mandate, according to Jones, and in no way dictates how people should live their lives. “This is really just to incite self-reflection and for people to look at the way they behave in their workplaces,” she said.

