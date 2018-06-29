Watch: Is this rush hour? In cycle-friendly Amsterdam, it’s hard to tell
The city’s roads remain free of congestion due to limited use of cars and motorcycles.
Driving during the rush hour is a nightmare for anyone living in a big city – except for residents in Amsterdam.
A timelapse video posted by Reddit user Htv101 shows a road during peak hours in the Dutch capital. But instead of honking cars, there’s an organised line of bicycles on the side of the road and the crowd clears in minutes.
The Reddit user was quoted by the Irish news website Breakingnews.ie as saying, “I often try to imagine how insanely busy the streets would be if I visualise every person on a bike in a car and then I’m happy that riding a bike is so normal here.
Htv101 added: “I’m very aware that this is a unique thing because not every city is fit for this much bike traffic, since it [Amsterdam] is so flat and pretty densely inhabited with work and shops all within bike distance.”
Amsterdam is one of the most cycling-friendly cities in the world and according to various reports, the two-wheelers account for between 30% and 40% of all trips in the city. It has achieved this by developing bike-friendly infrastructure, including dedicated lanes and docking stations. It’s an affordable, healthy and eco-friendly way to get around. And as the video above shows, it also makes rush hour a breeze. If other big cities needed more reason to fall in line, this should be it.