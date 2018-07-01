Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab, known for botching his lines on camera, is back with a new video
A 2008 viral video of the reporter had inspired Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.
Pakistani television news reporter Chand Nawab, who shot to fame in 2008 after a video of him repeatedly goofing up a seemingly straightforward take went viral, is back with another hilarious attempt.
This time, Nawaab is at a Karachi paan shop, reporting for Urdu channel 92 News. He tries to tell his audience what makes the city’s paan so popular. He struggles with his lines, as always, but the clincher is when he tries to put the paan in his mouth at the end of his piece to camera. The timing is just never right – once, he ends up talking with his mouth full, and another time, the vendor fails to take his cue.
The video was posted by Twitter user Fazil Jamili and went viral soon afterwards.
In his 2008 video (above), Nawab was reporting from a railway station about Eid festivities, but bungled his line several times. Making matters worse, he was constantly pushed aside by passersby. The video became so popular that it was recreated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Speaking to the Hindustan Times about the movie, he said, “I saw the film on the first day it was released in Pakistan. And I was very happy with the way Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed me...so many people have been calling me to tell me they enjoyed watching the character inspired by me.” He added that he had been getting offers to appear in television commercials.