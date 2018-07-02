Watch this Indian techie with a H1B visa say goodbye to the US after not being paid for his work
What makes an IT professional stop chasing the American dream, sell all his belongings, and return home disillusioned?
The Donald Trump administration wants information technology companies in the USA, no matter which country they are from, to hire more Americans. To nudge this process, Trump has cut down on the number of H1B visas, the mainstay of Indian technology workers who have moved to the USA with jobs over the past two decades.
But is everything rosy for H1B visa-holders in America? Not according to the personal experience of a YouTuber who has been posting videos of his techie life in the US using the name Kumar Exclusive over more than four years.
His chronicles began with a sunny outlook all those years ago, but as a recent video (above) shows, life has changed drastically for him. Despite his H1B, he was not paid for his work, forcing him to abandon his American dream and return to India. The video is a record of his last drive across the country before taking a flight back.
This video, as well as the one below, elicited a flurry of responses from people in a similar predicament.
On returning to his hometown Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, this is the video that Kumar posted.