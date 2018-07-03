A daily wage labourer from Kerala has shot to fame after his rendition of a song by singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan went viral.

Shankar Mahadevan posted the video of the man singing the Tamil song Unnai Kaanadhu Naan from Kamal Haasan’s film, Vishwaroopam, asking if anyone knew the singer and expressing his desire to work with him.

His identity came to light when The Indian Express revealed that the singer is Rakesh Noorandu from Alu Penadu in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. Noorandu told the newspaper he had no inkling that his video, which was posted online by his friend Shameer, a truck-driver, would become so popular.

Noorandu also told The News Minute that Mahadevan got in touch with him over the phone and promised that they would sing together. Several other musicians from the Tamil and Malayalam film industry, including Gopi Sunder, have also praised Noorandu after watching his video and have reportedly contacted him to offer opportunities to sing professionally.