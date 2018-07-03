Play

US President Donald Trump’s immigration policy and efforts to separate immigrant families at borders have led to numerous “Families Belong Together” marches across America. At a rally in Los Angeles on Saturday, television host and model Chrissy Teigen participated to voice her opinion against the Trump administration’s decisions.

Teigen brought her six-month-old son Miles to the event and held him in her arms on the stage as she spoke. During her passionate speech, Teigen talked about how she was proud to be the daughter of an immigrant.

“I cannot even comprehend the kind of cruelty in the hearts of the people who have enacted this policy, but I do know they did not expect us to come together in such an incredible way and incredible numbers to resist this. We are here and we are not going away. We are here because we believe America can and should do better,” Teigen said.

Her husband and singer John Legend was also present at the rally and performed some of his songs.