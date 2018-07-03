Children will play football, no matter what. The Rohingya refugee communities in Bangladesh are no exception.

In a heartwarming video (above) posted by UNICEF, two young boys face off in a friendly football challenge. Munzur Ali and Ismail, currently at a refugee camp in Balukhali, Bangladesh, flaunt their football skills and talk about their icons from the sport.

The video is part of a larger campaign around the #LongestGoal challenge by UNICEF. It asks people across the world to post videos of themselves shouting “goal” for as long as possible – to stand up for children who have been uprooted from their homes and show that the love for football transcends boundaries.

Here are a few of those videos:

