Watch: Rohingya refugee children play their own version of the football World Cup
Two young boys, Munzur Ali and Ismail from a refugee camp in Bangladesh, performed impressive tricks with a football.
Children will play football, no matter what. The Rohingya refugee communities in Bangladesh are no exception.
In a heartwarming video (above) posted by UNICEF, two young boys face off in a friendly football challenge. Munzur Ali and Ismail, currently at a refugee camp in Balukhali, Bangladesh, flaunt their football skills and talk about their icons from the sport.
The video is part of a larger campaign around the #LongestGoal challenge by UNICEF. It asks people across the world to post videos of themselves shouting “goal” for as long as possible – to stand up for children who have been uprooted from their homes and show that the love for football transcends boundaries.
