Justin Bieber, who has had quite a bit of trouble when it comes to road safety, seems to be taking it a little more seriously now.

The singer-songwriter and his rumored girlfriend Hailey Baldwin were driving in the Hamptons in Kong Island, New York when their Mercedes broke down in the middle of an intersection. Before the police and tow truck arrived, Bieber decided to intervene and tried to divert the traffic so there wouldn’t be any road blocks.

In videos posted on social media, he was seen waving cars around the lane that the Mercedes was blocking until the police came to relieve him.

Bieber was arrested in 2014 for drunk driving, driving without a valid licence and resisting arrest in Miami.