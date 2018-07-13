After the successful rescue of 12 young footballers and their coach who were stuck in a cave in Thailand for over two weeks, a new video (above) gives more insight into how the operation, closely followed by people across the world, was carried out.

Royal Thai Navy SEALs posted the video on Facebook Wednesday, showing the mission as it unfolded over three days, deep in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Thailand. The divers are seen preparing to go into the winding, water-logged channels of the six mile cave.

Thai Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha said the boys were given anti-anxiety medication as part of the rescue. A navy Seal told AFP that the boys were “heavily sedated to avoid anxiety.”

A video released by the government of Thailand following the rescue showed the boys in good spirits from their quarantined unit in a hospital.