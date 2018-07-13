Play

Continuing their effort to make voices of musicians from Kashmir heard, Coke Studio Explorer has posted a new single for the last episode of their season, sung entirely in the Kashmiri language.

The song, titled Ha Gulo is written by the famous poet from the state, Ghulam Ahmad Mehjoor and performed by Altaf Mir along with other musicians, with the group Qasamir.

Featuring instruments like the sarangi and the tumbaknari, the song is a mix of folk and electronic beats.

Here’s the story of the song and the video: