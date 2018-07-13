Play

When it comes to advertisements, it is usually a woman who tries to sell us washing powder and dish wash solution, wearing a crisp sari or kurta to portray the role of a dutiful and efficient housewife or mother. Meanwhile, men are usually seen spraying copious amounts of deodorants to seem masculine and “attract” women.

It is exactly these types of gender and diversity stereotypes that the short film above wants to demolish. The Unstereotype Alliance – an industry-led initiative convened by UN Women, the lead UN agency on gender equality and women’s rights – has produced a film titled The Problem Is Not Seeing the Problem to call on the advertising industry to refrain from portraying stereotypes.

Talking about the film on the organisation’s website, UN Women Executive Director and Convener of the Unstereotype Alliance, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said, “We know that where there is inequality, discrimination and exclusion follow. Confronting the negative stereotypes in our societies is a vital step to fighting inequalities.”

Directed by Joanna Bailey of Snapper Films and created by MullenLowe London, the film premiered at Cannes 2018.