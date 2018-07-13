#WATCH CCTV footage of a thief dancing before he and two other people attempt to break into a shop, in Delhi (10.07.18) pic.twitter.com/zWhyaqqKDP — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2018

How do you prepare for a theft? By dancing in the street, of course.

A video (above) posted by ANI on twitter shows a CCTV clip of an attempted robbery in Delhi early on Tuesday morning, around 4 am. The monochrome footage shows a young man strolling along a narrow lane and breaking into dance moves, almost as if putting on a show for the CCTV camera.

After which he goes on to do what he and his companions were really there for, to break into a shop with two others.

According to The Economic Times, a total of five thieves broke into at least four shops in the lane that night and stole goods worth lakhs of rupees.