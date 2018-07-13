Watch: A thief in Delhi was caught dancing on CCTV before breaking into a shop
He could have been in a talent show, but now he might be in jail instead.
How do you prepare for a theft? By dancing in the street, of course.
A video (above) posted by ANI on twitter shows a CCTV clip of an attempted robbery in Delhi early on Tuesday morning, around 4 am. The monochrome footage shows a young man strolling along a narrow lane and breaking into dance moves, almost as if putting on a show for the CCTV camera.
After which he goes on to do what he and his companions were really there for, to break into a shop with two others.
According to The Economic Times, a total of five thieves broke into at least four shops in the lane that night and stole goods worth lakhs of rupees.