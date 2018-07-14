Play

British Television host Piers Morgan did not seem to have a good morning on Thursday, when one of the guests on his show shouted him down.

The co-host of Good Morning Britain was mediating a discussion about the protests targeting US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United Kingdom. On the panel was Ash Sarkar, one of the protestors and a lecturer of political theory at Anglia Ruskin University.

Sarkar, who is also a leftist journalist and campaigner for the Stop Trump Coalition – which aims at showing Trump that his “rhetoric of hate and divisiveness” is not welcome in the UK – tried to speak on the show about why she was demonstrating. Only, Morgan began interrupting her every time she tried to make her point.

Piers accused Sarkar of not caring about former president Barack Obama’s history of widespread deportations when she talked about Trump’s problematic family separation policy. Despite Sarkar’s repeatedly telling Morgan she wasn’t a fan of the former president, Morgan suggested she “go and check out some basic facts on your hero Obama.”

At which point, Sarkar seemed to have had enough and shot back scathingly, “He’s not my hero! I’m a Communist, you idiot.” The heated exchange only continued from there on.