US President Donald Trump’s statements have steadily become standing jokes that American late night hosts take deep pleasure in dissecting to their fullest potential.

The latest of these statements is fresh from Brussels, Belgium, where Trump went to attend the NATO summit and ended up attacking one of US’s allies, Germany, saying “Germany is totally controlled by Russia” as a result of a gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert, pounced on the opportunity to lampoon Trump using the president’s own words. “It’s true,” Colbert said. “We’re all controlled by the people who give us our gas, which is why I’m forever beholden to the Chevron on Route 3.”

He also stated that Trump was blaming Germany to distract from his own relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been accused of meddling in the 2016 US presidential elections to swing it in favour of Trump.

“I’m not ready to say that our president is a Russian agent, but I have an agent, and he doesn’t do as much for me as Trump does for Russia,” he said.

The cold open of Wednesday’s show also featured a parody video about how Trump’s NATO visit was covered by German news channels.