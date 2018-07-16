It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the groom and bride.



Indian weddings are getting out of hand. pic.twitter.com/AEWlxw54xD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 13, 2018

There was a time when grooms at North Indian weddings made grand entrances on a white mare or even on elephants. Apparently, though, all that is passé.

Indian weddings are getting not only increasingly lavish but also more and more outlandish each day. A video (above) that has gone viral on social media is testament to that fact.

It shows, rather absurdly, a bride and groom making an entrance to their wedding in a flying bird cage of sorts. And it’s not just a flying bird cage, either. No, the entire contraption seems to consist of a giant eagle flapping its wings, carrying the cage-like enclosure for the bridge and groom in its claws.

As if this wasn’t enough, it also emitted fireworks and sparks, accompanied by the Bollywood classic Baharon Phool Barsao.

Just showed it to my british friend and she said... what the heck is that.. I dont know how to explain 😭 — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) July 13, 2018

Personally I feel it's too ostentatious. Absolute waste of Money. Rather feed a 1000 poor people would get their blessings as you start your new life. It's become more about showing off than actual wedding ceremony. @gujratibhai72 @Tithi_Mishra @acharyagaurav9 @RajeshGandhi19 — Proud Hindu🕉 🇮🇳 (@krishiyengar) July 14, 2018

Pushpak Vimaana! What's the issue🤔🤔 — Izanami no Kami (@IndiLover1) July 14, 2018

This is the most insane thing I've seen today. https://t.co/AkFVq3M3CU — Sridala Swami (@sridala) July 13, 2018