Are Indian weddings going overboard? Watch this couple’s ostentatious entrance in a flying bird-cage
‘It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the groom and bride. Indian weddings are getting out of hand.’
There was a time when grooms at North Indian weddings made grand entrances on a white mare or even on elephants. Apparently, though, all that is passé.
Indian weddings are getting not only increasingly lavish but also more and more outlandish each day. A video (above) that has gone viral on social media is testament to that fact.
It shows, rather absurdly, a bride and groom making an entrance to their wedding in a flying bird cage of sorts. And it’s not just a flying bird cage, either. No, the entire contraption seems to consist of a giant eagle flapping its wings, carrying the cage-like enclosure for the bridge and groom in its claws.
As if this wasn’t enough, it also emitted fireworks and sparks, accompanied by the Bollywood classic Baharon Phool Barsao.