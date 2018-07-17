BREAKING: A reporter or protester (unclear which) was just forcibly removed from the room where Trump and Putin are set to hold a news conference. pic.twitter.com/6kJHvciv3p — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) July 16, 2018

As all eyes were on Finland on Monday for the much anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man was thrown out from the press conference by the two leaders, apparently for protesting.

Security at the press conference in Helsinki forcibly removed the man who was identified as a journalist and was holding up a piece of paper that read “Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty.”

In the incident caught on video, Sam Husseini, a reporter with the liberal magazine The Nation, tried to catch the media’s attention before both the leaders arrived. Trump had stated before his one-on-one meeting with Putin that he planned on discussing nuclear weapons and that he would consider the meeting a success if he could convince the Russian president to agree to limit nuclear proliferation.

The protestor at Trump Putin presser. pic.twitter.com/YRRX7fMxNb — Terry Moran (@TerryMoran) July 16, 2018