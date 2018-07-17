Watch: Reporter is forced out of Trump-Putin press conference after apparent protest
The journalist was caught on camera holding a piece of paper that read ‘Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty.’
As all eyes were on Finland on Monday for the much anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man was thrown out from the press conference by the two leaders, apparently for protesting.
Security at the press conference in Helsinki forcibly removed the man who was identified as a journalist and was holding up a piece of paper that read “Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty.”
In the incident caught on video, Sam Husseini, a reporter with the liberal magazine The Nation, tried to catch the media’s attention before both the leaders arrived. Trump had stated before his one-on-one meeting with Putin that he planned on discussing nuclear weapons and that he would consider the meeting a success if he could convince the Russian president to agree to limit nuclear proliferation.