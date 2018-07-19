Play

It has been 40 years since Kate Bush’s debut song Wuthering Heights released hundreds of fans of the star singer from across the world celebrated the occasion by gathering in public places to re-create the iconic video (original below).

Women, men and even pets, in cities including Berlin, Melbourne, San Francisco and Dublin, came together on Saturday to perform the choreography in an annual event called The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever 2018. Videos of several of the performances were posted on social media.

Bush wrote the 1978 debut song in honour of Emily Brontë, the author of Wuthering Heights. The instant hit led her to become the female artist to top the UK singles charts.

