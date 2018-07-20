Play

For years now, fans of the video game series Uncharted have been clamouring for a live-action treatment on the big screen. For almost just as long, they’ve demanded that Firefly actor Nathan Fillion play the role of Nathan Drake, the protagonist.

With no official film forthcoming, some fans of the franchise decided to take matters in their own hands. On Monday evening, Fillion and Canadian director Allan Ungar released a 15-minute film (above) with Drake starting one of his classic treasure-hunting adventures.

Fans finally get to see Fillion in the role of the wisecracking, sarcastic treasure hunter as he sets out on a quest to find the lost treasure of the Flor de la Mar – after, of course, being captured and beaten up before escaping with precious relics. Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of climbing or cliff-jumping like in the games, but the direction – Ungar throws in a behind-the-back shooting sequence that echoes video-game perspective – and the resemblance to the game’s flow of action and storyline make up for that.

The film, as the makers explicitly clarified, is a passion project only, and is affiliated with neither the game developers, Naughty Dog, nor the publishers, Sony Entertainment, and will not be monetised. Ungar and Fillion have both been fans of the franchise since it started and Fillion explained their reason for making it on Instagram: “This is something I’ve wanted to do, but more importantly, something I’ve wanted to see for a long time. If you’ve ever pinned a towel around your neck for a cape, or donned a fedora and nearly put your eye out with a homemade whip, this is for you.”

Ungar said in a statement: “Over the years I always felt that if it was ever adapted into a film or series, there was only one guy out there that could play the part. Turns out I wasn’t the only one.”