Breastfeeding in public has been an issue of contention across the world. In order to break taboos associated with the act, a swimsuit model walked the ramp while breastfeeding her four-month-old daughter.

Model Mara Martin, who was one among the 16 finalists in magazine Sports Illustrated’s fashion show, sparked a debate on social media when she took her daughter, Aria, who was wearing blue coloured headphones to cancel the noise, to the Miami Swim Week 2018, at the W South Beach hotel.

The magazine’s official Instagram page posted a picture as well as a video of Martin’s walk. The responses to the post were largely positive.

There are many styles of bikini, I have several myself, that show more breast than what is shown in this photo. 💖👏 — Steaphany Waelder (@SteaphanyW) July 17, 2018

It matters because you inadvertently began a campaign to promote breastfeeding at work, whether it’s on the runway or in the middle of a business meeting. Good for you @SI_Swimsuit. I hope you follow through. — Heidi Steinmetz (@heidi_steinmetz) July 17, 2018

But, inevitably, there were a few thought the move was not appropriate.

Breastfeeding in a discreet manner is normal, breastfeeding on a runway wearing a gold bikini in front of the hundreds of people for all the world to see??? That’s Mara Martin grasping at her 15 minutes of fame. Should be embarrassed and ashamed for using her child to it. — Jason Eisenschink (@JasonE4187) July 17, 2018

In an interview on Tuesday on NBC’s show, Today, Martin said it was a spontaneous decision to breastfeed Aria on the runway.

“She was getting a little hungry and it was her dinner time, because the show kept getting pushed back,” Martin told Today.

She also expressed gratitude to everyone who supported her. “I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day,” she wrote in an Instagram post . “I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!”

In 2017, Australian MP Larissa Waters had introduced a motion in Parliament while breastfeeding her baby. There were some approving smiles, and it was business as usual on the floor.