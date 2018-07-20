Play

Right now, the world of automobiles is all agog with expectations from electric cars, led by Tesla’s charge into the emerging segment. Countries are setting up charging roads and even India aspires to shift sizeably to electric vehicles, which neither use fossil fuels nor pollute.

But despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s evangelism, closer home, Anand Mahindra isn’t quite as excited. “You know, let’s not hype up the whole electric vehicle revolution,” said the Chairman of the Mahindra Group at the company’s Annual Employee Meet 2018 (video above). “As far as I’m concerned, choosing electric is simply choosing another powertrain.”

So what does the future of electric automobiles look like to Mahindra? He believes commuting is going to shift drastically towards ride-sharing and fleets comprising economical electric cars, as opposed to people buying them for personal use.