Play

Mary and Tyce of Duo Transcend were performing their intricate trapeze act during America’s Got Talent. Their tricks were getting progressively riskier, giving the audience and judges heart-stopping moments.

Then Tyce blindfolded himself. The accident that followed can be seen in the video above.

Thanks to the safety mat, though, Mary emerged uninjured. It was also revealed later that Tyce is officially blind in one eye due to a progressive eye disease.

Despite the blemish, though, the judges had no hesitation sending them into the next round.