Watch: Lok Sabha debates the first no-confidence motion in 15 years
The TDP began the discussion, accusing the BJP of not treating Andhra Pradesh fairly. Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi are expected to follow.
Live updates
The Telugu Desam Party’s Jayadev Galla on Friday began the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by his party against the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vote seems like a sure thing for the Bharatiya Janata Party which, with allies, has a comfortable majority, but it is an opportunity for the Opposition to hold the government to task on a national stage. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the charge, with Modi set to give the response at the end of the day’s speeches.