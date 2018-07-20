The Telugu Desam Party’s Jayadev Galla on Friday began the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by his party against the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vote seems like a sure thing for the Bharatiya Janata Party which, with allies, has a comfortable majority, but it is an opportunity for the Opposition to hold the government to task on a national stage. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead the charge, with Modi set to give the response at the end of the day’s speeches.