Around the Web

Allow protests at Jantar Mantar and India Gate, says the Supreme Court. History supports this. Watch

The Supreme Court’s recent order returned both these iconic locations in Delhi to their former status of being hotbeds of protest.

by 
Play

The Supreme Court upheld the crucial right to dissent in a democracy when it said there cannot be a “complete ban” on holding protests and sit-ins at places like New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the India Gate-Boat Club complex.

Protests at the Boat Club were banned in the early 1990s, while the National Green Tribunal directed in 2017 that protests not be allowed at Jantar Mantar. Both these directives were reversed in the recent order by the Supreme Court.

As the videos above and below show, both these locations have seen landmark demonstrations of protests by civil rights activists, students or common people. In 2011, for instance, Anna Hazare began his celebrated movement against corruption here.

Mass protests triggered by the gang-rape and murder of a young woman in December 2012 shook the capital, with people coming out in huge numbers for sit-ins and candlelight vigils at both these locations, undeterred by the imposition of Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of crowds, at India Gate.

Play
Play

In 2017, farmers from Tamil Nadu took over the areas around Jantar Mantar in protest, demanding loan waivers and packages for relief from the effects of drought.

Play

Jantar Mantar has replaced India Gate as a designated place for protests over the years, and the reason for this is thought to be two different events. The first was in 1988, when farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait lay siege to the Boat Club for almost a week. The second was a major protest scheduled there by the BJP during the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid stand-off, permission for which was denied by the Narasimha Rao government.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.