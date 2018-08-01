Play

Facebook has been in a soup for quite some time – and the markets finally took notice as the company’s stock plunged over 20%, leading to a loss of $120 billion in market capitalisation. Naturally, TV host John Oliver couldn’t ignore it.

Oliver dedicated a segment on his HBO show Last Week Tonight to parody an advertisement Facebook released as an apology for allowing personal information to be leaked and fake news to be amplified. He wasn’t in a forgiving mood.

Terming the social media platform “a surveillance system disguised as a high school reunion,” Oliver aired an alternative version of the ad which, he suggested, was far closer to the truth.