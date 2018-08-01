Play

A homeless German Shepherd had been hiding under a van in Los Angeles, USA when Carey Linnell called Hope for Paws, an animal rescue organisation. When Loreta Frankonyte from the organisation arrived at the location, she discovered that the dog’s ears been bitten by flies, her coat was filthy, and she was extremely fearful.

What’s more, she cried almost exactly like a human being.

Christened Rain by her rescuers, the German Shepherd was eventually secured, calmed down, and given a spa treatment.

The video above tells the entire story, leading right up to the happy ending.