A golf game in Massachusetts had an unexpected spectator who then decided to join in. A golfer named Hank Downey was playing with his friends when a fox sneaked up and stole the ball he had just hit. The animal had been sitting at the edge of the course with a friend, watching.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook by the Springfield Country Club in West Springfield. According to masslive.com, the two foxes have often been watching the game at the course. “They’ve been at the course all summer, Downey said. ‘I’ve seen up to five of them at a time. I’ve heard the story of them doing the same thing to other golfers’ balls.’”

He continued the game with another ball, despite the surprising interruption. Serve him right for not getting the ball into the hole.