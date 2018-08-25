Kerala floods: This woman protected her family with a broomstick from a snake invading her house
There were several heart-stopping moments as the snake slithered into and then out of the yard.
As the waters recede after the devastating floods in Kerala, they’re leaving behind venomous creatures like snakes. With the reptiles invading houses, the number of snake-bites in the state has risen.
Two videos (above and below) show one such incident, as a large snake slithered over a pavement and then scaled the wall to enter the yard of a house. But it met its match in a brave, determined woman, who used a broomstick to hit the ground continuously, which scared the snake away. Not before there were several heart-stopping moments, though.
Of course, the snake only appeared to slither over the wall into the next door house, and it wasn’t clear whether the authorities had been informed.