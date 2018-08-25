As the waters recede after the devastating floods in Kerala, they’re leaving behind venomous creatures like snakes. With the reptiles invading houses, the number of snake-bites in the state has risen.

Two videos (above and below) show one such incident, as a large snake slithered over a pavement and then scaled the wall to enter the yard of a house. But it met its match in a brave, determined woman, who used a broomstick to hit the ground continuously, which scared the snake away. Not before there were several heart-stopping moments, though.

Of course, the snake only appeared to slither over the wall into the next door house, and it wasn’t clear whether the authorities had been informed.