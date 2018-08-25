To all those who have watched the Sound of Music growing up, Maria von Trapp putting all her favourite things into a joyful song (below) is a great source of comfort. The version above, though, may achieve just the opposite.

Sandy and Richard Riccardi, a musician duo from San Francisco, have made a satirical version of the song Favourite Things, written by Oscar Hammerstein II and composed by Richard Rodgers. Only, what’s listed in the lyrics are the favourites of US President Donald Trump, all of them palpably problematic – from his eating and tweeting habits to his immigration policy and the collusion scandal.

The video of Sandy singing the song, accompanied by Richard on the piano, was posted on the couple’s Facebook page.