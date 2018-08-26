Play

It’s not just Kerala and parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telengana that have been affected badly by floods. Torrential rain has also led to floods in Uttarakhand and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh, posing threats to people, homes and even vehicles on roads.

The video above shows the scene after a tragic accident caused by the floods, which swept an oil-tanker off the road and deposited it in the river Ghagra. The incident took place on the road connecting Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh to Uttarakhand.

Three men were trapped inside the truck and were swept away along with it despite several attempts to escape. The Hindustan Times reported that rescue teams were looking for the men.