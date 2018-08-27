Singer Ed Sheeran, best known for his hit song Shape of You, performed a cover of Don Mclean’s renowned song about the painter Vincent Van Gogh, Vincent at a solo concert in 2015.

Now, the two singers are coming together to perform the song and it is, arguably, even more wonderful than Sheeran’s solo version. The video above, posted by McLean himself, reveals the two singers rehearsing and was shot backstage at a UCLA Health and Teen Cancer America benefit concert.

McLean called Sheeran a “quick study”, which is surely high praise from a legend. Here he is, performing the song live recently.