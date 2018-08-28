#WATCH: Congress MLA Umang Singhar (in white shirt) attacks a BJP leader in Dhar. #MadhyaPradesh (25.08.18) pic.twitter.com/8WU1ADka0q — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2018

Congress MLA Umang Singhar attacked a BJP leader in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh after a fight broke out over taking the credit for handing a cheque to the family of a girl who was electrocuted.

Singhar sparked a controversy when he slapped BJP office-bearer Pradeep Gadia at an event held to compensate the family of the eight-year-old girl. Both the leaders wanted credit for the compensation and got into an argument that turned physical. A video of the incident (above) was posted by ANI.

Police officers who were at the scene diffused the tension. According The Tribune, Gadiya filed a complaint against Singhar at the local police station.