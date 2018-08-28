Watch: Congress MLA slaps BJP leader over credit for compensation to family of electrocution victim
BJP leader Pradeep Gadia was the receiving end of Congress MLA Umang Singhar’s assault.
Congress MLA Umang Singhar attacked a BJP leader in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh after a fight broke out over taking the credit for handing a cheque to the family of a girl who was electrocuted.
Singhar sparked a controversy when he slapped BJP office-bearer Pradeep Gadia at an event held to compensate the family of the eight-year-old girl. Both the leaders wanted credit for the compensation and got into an argument that turned physical. A video of the incident (above) was posted by ANI.
Police officers who were at the scene diffused the tension. According The Tribune, Gadiya filed a complaint against Singhar at the local police station.