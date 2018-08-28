Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: Why Dutee Chand's Asian Games silver medal is more than just a sporting triumph Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published an hour ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Sujit Lad, Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair, Pravin Vaidya: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dutee Chand gender testing Athletics MK Stalin Amarinder Singh Congress Major Gogoi Pope Francis Asian Games 2018 Print