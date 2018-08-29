Watch: Supreme Court judges sing (and sing well) to raise funds for Kerala flood relief
Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice KM Joseph sang Malayalam and Hindi songs at the fundraising event.
Two Supreme Court judges turned singers at a fundraising event on Monday for Kerala. Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice KM Joseph participated in the event organised by Supreme Court journalists in Delhi to raise funds for Kerala flood relief.
Justice KM Joseph sang the song Vikara Naukayumai from the Malayalam movie Amaram, which is about the life of fishermen, to whom he dedicated it for helping with rescue operations during the disaster. Justice Kurian Joseph sang We Shall Overcome along with popular Hindi playback singer Mohit Chauhan to convey hope and resilience.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Dipak Mishra was also present in the audience.