Your Morning Fix Your Morning Fix: Why the Pune Police arrested human rights activists, branded them 'urban Maoists’ Every morning, Scroll.in brings you the day’s most important stories to start you ahead. by Scroll Staff Published 3 hours ago Play Smitha Nair: Editor, Lead Writer and Narrator | Astha Rawat: Lead Producer | Sujit Lad, Crystelle Rita Nunes, Anmol Kanojia, Sanjeev Nair, Pravin Vaidya: Video Editors and Animators | Shayonnita Mallik: Writer and Producer | Shibika Suresh: Producer | Shone Satheesh: Writer | Sannuta Raghu: Executive Producer Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Dalit Activists Sudha Bharadwaj Demonetisation Pollution Health Rohingya United Nations Asian Games 2018 Print