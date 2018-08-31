Play

Take Indians and Pakistanis away from the rhetoric of antagonism and they can have a perfectly good time with one another. Even if they happen to be from the forces.

And so, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) turned into a meeting ground for soldiers from India and Pakistan who came together on Tuesday to enjoy an evening filled with Bollywood songs and dancing.

Members of both armies were present at the summit in Russia to participate in Peaceful Mission 2018, the mock anti-terror exercises held at Chebarkul town in Chelyabinsk region from August 22 to August 29. ABP News posted a video of the army men shaking a leg to popular Bollywood songs.

They were attending “Bharatiya Divas,” an event organised by the Indian Army, with soldiers from member countries of the SCO in attendance.