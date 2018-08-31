A four-year-old’s speech about reading left a room full of people inspired. Caleb Stewart of Tallahassee, Florida, USA eloquently listed all the benefits of reading from a very early age.

His audience? A group of teachers at a local library.

A video of his impassioned speech has been shared widely on social media. A compulsive reader himself, Stewart also made the case for encouraging children to read not just books but newspapers, magazines or even “billboards riding down the highway,” so that their imagination is sparked.