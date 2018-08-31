Singer Andra Day puts a contemporary spin on the hit musical ‘Hamilton’ in this music video
‘Burn’, Andra Day’s new single, is about a woman breaking up with her lover for having an affair, just like in ‘Hamilton’.
if her voice doesn’t draw you in, the video certainly will.
Andra Day is an American singer-songwriter who entered the music scene with her famed debut album Cheers to the Fall in 2015. The video for her new single Burn, shot in black-and-white, reimagines the break-up song from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton in a contemporary setting.
Directed by Aurora Guerro, the video features a woman’s despair at discovering her partner’s affair – similar to the way Eliza in Hamilton rejects her husband after he is found guilty of a scandalous extra-marital affair.
Day got “official” approval for Burn when the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, said he was “crazy about it” in a tweet.