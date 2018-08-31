Play

if her voice doesn’t draw you in, the video certainly will.

Andra Day is an American singer-songwriter who entered the music scene with her famed debut album Cheers to the Fall in 2015. The video for her new single Burn, shot in black-and-white, reimagines the break-up song from the hit Broadway musical Hamilton in a contemporary setting.

Directed by Aurora Guerro, the video features a woman’s despair at discovering her partner’s affair – similar to the way Eliza in Hamilton rejects her husband after he is found guilty of a scandalous extra-marital affair.

Day got “official” approval for Burn when the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, said he was “crazy about it” in a tweet.