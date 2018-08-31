Play

Move over Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock. The latest abstract painter on the block is a female panda in a zoo in Vienna, whose one-of-a-kind paintings are garnering tremendous attention.

About a hundred of Yang Yang’s monochromatic and modern paintings – which she creates on canvas with a bamboo brush – are being sold online by the zoo for €490 (a little over Rs 40,000). The money raised will be used to make a picture book about the Austrian zoo’s pandas to draw attention to the endangered species, Reuters reported.

Photos and videos of 18-year-old Yang Yang showing off her painting skills (while taking small breaks for snacking) have left everyone awed.