The UK’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has had hundreds of thousands of supporters during his long political career. Even so, Syed Anwar Ul Haq must be counted as unique among them.

The Pakistani-origin man from Liverpool has sung a paean to the politician that tragically lacks conviction in the melody department, although it is deeply sincere in explaining why he (and everyone else) likes Corbyn.

And so the lyrics of Who is Jeremy Corbyn, which wax eloquent on “equality and justice” as well as “health and safety”, cannot get past the rather off-key singing. On the positive side, maybe not as many people would have watched a tuneful rendition as they did this one.