The Tories have committed many crimes over the centuries, but this might be the most horrifying. pic.twitter.com/oN5ZciBxHp — Bhaskar Sunkara (@sunraysunray) August 30, 2018

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is currently on a tour across Africa, and has visited three countries in the past three days to solidify trade deals for the post-brexit future.

But what she thought she needed to do in Kenya had the internet staring in disbelief. While visiting the UN campus in Nairobi to assist in the launch of a new “plastic challenge” badge for guides and scouts, May decided to join the youngsters in a dance.

Which was, frankly, awkward, and quickly earned her the name Maybot. Not that this was her first dance in Africa.